The largest provider of student accommodation in Newcastle, Jesmond, Heaton and Sandyford has partnered with a local aerial and cable company to upgrade all their properties in the area so that students have access to improved at-home studying facilities.

Student Cribs appointed ATV Aerial and Satellite Company Ltd and the father and son team have been focusing on improving the aerials, cabling, and broadband signals for 686 students in the city and surrounding area.

The large task covered 175 properties, which Students Cribs acquired from a established local landlord during their expansion into Newcastle around two years ago. The units range from one bedroom flats to eight bedroom houses.

Tom Ferber, director of Student Cribs, said:

“The Student Cribs model is built upon supplying high specification, quality houses that look cool and are where students would really want to live, with interiors that they identify with. We regularly undertake cosmetic refurbishments to keep them smart and cutting edge, fit for use.

““We were delighted to expand our portfolio in Newcastle with these properties and two years on, it was time for refurbishment. We refreshed the kitchens, bathrooms, décor and flooring, and as we saw the emergence of remote lectures / learning due to the pandemic, we decided to invest in an upgrade of these facilities.”

Grant and Blaine Smith of ATV Aerial and Satellite Company have visited all 175 properties, ascertaining what cabling needed upgrading and taking a look from a student perspective on where the TVs should be and the best positioning for the property for the broadband routers. Grant said:

“We worked closely with the other contractors and fitted communal TV’s in optimum places, ensured all the bedrooms had TV points and rewired many routers to make sure they are positioned in a place that benefit the whole of the property. Where needed we fitted TP Links to improve connectivity and removed redundant cable boxes and wires too. Our signal checking was robust and we are delighted to say the process has been a success.”

Student Cribs specialise in student housing across the UK. Tom concluded:

“The work that ATV undertook for us is not something that just anyone can do – they have the right expertise and understand the right cabling and end use. As a team they have been very proactive, worked well with other contractors and have delivered on time and in budget. We are very impressed and thankful that ATV have done a great job!”

ATV Aerial and Satellite Company are a family run business that covers the majority of the North East with services including aerial repair and installation, dish repair and installation; Broadband and 4g boosting; TV set up, wall hanging and cabling; CCTV and bird protection roof caging.

More information on the two companies can be found at www.student-cribs.com and www.atvaerialandsatellitecompany.co.uk