NEW and returning students will be getting a welcome to remember, as the city pulls out all the stops at a special event next week (26 Sept).

The Bridges is hosting its festival themed Student Raid on Monday, where anyone at college or university across the region can join in a night of discounted shopping and entertainment.

And along with retailers at the shopping centre offering great deals throughout the night, a number of other businesses and organisations in the city will also be attending and running competitions and giveaways.

Attendees can get into the party spirit with free popcorn and candy floss, with stilt walkers and disco heads adding to the fun and a glitter artist adding some sparkle to the evening.

The night will also feature The Rainbow Hub, with special offers aimed at the LGBTQ+ community along with discounts on Pride memorabilia.

Sunderland’s The Saltgrass pub will be providing a DJ at the Crowtree Mall from 6pm, with the opportunity to win four tickets to the Gerry Cinnamon Experience.

And music will also feature at Central Square, with the Nordic DJ truck in place from 6.30pm.

JD Gyms will also be present with the opportunity to win prizes on their spin the wheel game as well as handing out free day passes for students.

And anyone who wants to show off their sporting prowess can do just that, with the Foundation of Light bringing along its Speedcage.

Sunderland Bowl will be on site, running competitions to win games of mini golf and handing out vouchers for discounted bowling and drinks.

And Sunderland BID is also installing its own wheel of fortune, with the opportunity to find out more about the city card and to win prizes.

Retailers across the Bridges will be open for the event, with New Look, River Island, Schuh and The Body Shop are offering a massive 20 per cent off on the night, while beauty favourites, Lush will be giving away free samples with every purchase.

Pandora, Ann Summers and Hotel Chocolat are among the retailers offering 15 per cent discount while new retailer, Laser Clinics, is offering a free microdermabrasion treatment with any booking for an aesthetics treatment.

Attending the event is free but students must register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/student-raid-at-the-bridges-registration-382935218547

Pre registered students will also get free parking on the night.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, believes this is going to be one of the best raids ever.

“The Student Raid is a brilliant way to welcome people from across the region to Sunderland and we are delighted that not only have our retailers got behind the event, but other organisations and businesses from around the city,” she said.

“It’s a great showcase to highlight how much Sunderland has to offer, with a great night of entertainment, discounts and giveaways for everyone who attends.”