A long-standing Richmond construction company is futureproofing its workforce by taking on more apprentices than ever before. Graeme Newton, Managing Director of Randall Orchard Construction, has appointed six apprentices to work across the different trades of the business. Graeme, an alumnus of Richmond School and Sixth Form College, is delighted to be carrying on the tradition of employing students from his former college and is welcoming Luca Sartini as a joiner and Liam Millar as a bricklayer.

Graeme said: “As a company, we always turn to Richmond School and Sixth Form College each year for our next generation of employees as they form an intrinsic part of the company’s heritage. Randall Orchard, the company’s founder, was also an alumnus of Richmond School and in the 45 years since the company was formed countless students from the school have supported and enhanced the company’s reputation as a leading builder in the area. It is testament to the school that a third of our current workforce are former students.

“In the seventeen years since I took over the company we have nurtured over 30 apprentices from Richmond School, many of whom continue to work for us. Many of the established and well-respected tradesmen operating in companies in Richmond are a product of our apprenticeship programmes spanning almost five decades and when the opportunities arise, it is always a privilege to be able to continue to work with them as sub-contractors as we can be wholly confident in the quality of their workmanship.”

The new apprentices are part of Randall Orchard’s ongoing commitment to provide opportunities for young people in the community to learn specialist construction skills. The apprenticeship programme is a vital element in the company’s workforce development strategy to help the company build for the future. The apprentices will be completing their qualifications at Darlington College where they will attend classes alongside their hands-on training.

Luca Sartini has secured a joinery apprenticeship with Randall Orchard and said: “I am very proud to be joining such a reputable company who are so highly regarded in the region and have such a legacy of high standards. I am really impressed with the bespoke solutions they create and I am really looking forward to learning my trade. I am most appreciative to be given this opportunity and very grateful to the support I received from Ms Mannion and Miss Hamer.”

Liam Millar will be starting as a bricklaying apprentice and said: “I did a lot of research on building companies in the area and Randall Orchard really stood out to me for the wide range of projects that they work on, from new builds through to renovations and conversions. I am very excited to know that I will be working for a company that offers such a variety of construction types.”

As well as Luca and Liam, the company are taking on four further apprentices who will be working as masons, joiners and groundworkers.

Liz Mannion, Careers Leader at Richmond School and Sixth Form College, concluded: “The long-standing relationship with Randall Orchard is something we value and appreciate. For a local business to take two apprentices is very exciting and we know that Liam and Luca will have very bright futures and news of these apprenticeships is very inspiring to us all.”