YOUNG athletes returned to track and field with a vengeance after missing out on competitive sport because of the pandemic.

Barnard Castle School students competed in year group bubbles as Years 7-10 staged a reinvigorated senior sports day.

Glorious weather greeted athletes who competed in a host of house competitions ranging from tug of war to sprint and middle distance races, discus and shotput to triple and high jump.

Headmaster Tony Jackson said: “It was an absolute joy to see the spirit of competition return in such spectacular fashion to the back fields at Barney. Sadly, because of continued COVID restrictions, parents were unable to attend, but it was a significant first step towards normality that the hugely popular event was staged and the delight was clear to see on children’s faces.

“All being well, we are looking forward to inviting parents back to myriad events when school returns in September.”