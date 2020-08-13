Our Year 13 students are set to pursue their talents and interests at leading universities with others successfully securing employment through apprenticeship schemes.

In the face of an incredibly tough and uncertain few months, and with the disappointment of not being able to take their A-level exams, the students have shown great resilience and are forging ahead with their plans for further studies and careers. Students are heading to top Russell Group universities such as Cambridge, Durham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield, and Warwick, to study a diverse range of subjects, including Medicine, Economics, Arabic, Maths, Natural Sciences, Archaeology, Physics and Philosophy. Students are also embracing the range of non-university options open to them with increasingly attractive apprenticeships, such as Olivia Dickenson and Dan Luck who are starting roles in marketing and civil engineering.

There are many individual success stories of students achieving a crop of top grades including Alana Hodgson, Headgirl, who attained two A*s and two A grades to study Medicine at Sheffield University. Alana is one of four students pursuing a career as a doctor with Eve Sunter, Harry Wilson and Isaac Tallentire also achieving tremendous results to study Medicine. Two students have attained outstanding grades to secure their places at Cambridge. Joel Nesbit, with two A*s and two As, will study Classics and Amy Brannigan, with two A*s and an A, will read Asian and Middle Eastern Studies. James Newson and Joe Weaver also scored impressive results. James attained A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and an A in Economics and will be reading Physics at Lancaster and Joe, with A*s in Maths and Computer Science and two Distinction stars in Performing Arts, is going to Leeds to study Maths and Music. Talented performers Izzy Walton, Eve Walker and Eva Midgley are celebrating, with Izzy and Eve going to Dance City to study for a BA (Hons) in Professional Dance, and Eva heading to the Northern Ballet School to take up her place for a level-6 Diploma in Dance.

Fourteen students opted to stretch themselves academically by researching and producing independent Extended Project Qualifications (EPQs), with seven achieving A or A* grades. EPQs are equivalent to an AS-level and and are highly regarded by universities as they provide an early indicator of their ability to work well at university level. Paige Brown, achieved A*s in Psychology and Geography and A in Biology, along with an A* in her EPQ, and is looking forward to taking up her place at Lancaster University to study Natural Sciences.

Comments Jenna Potter, Headteacher at Richmond School and Sixth Form College: “This is a unique set of circumstances and I am extremely impressed with how our students have coped with this very challenging and frustrating situation. I am delighted that so many of them have achieved places at their preferred universities or have secured employment through competitive apprenticeship schemes.

“Alongside their studies, I would also like to recognise all the other achievements that this year group should be congratulated on, and how they have developed many skills through enrichment activities which have helped to shape them into young men and women of whom we are very proud. They have supported charities, worked in the community, astounded us with their impressive performing arts and sporting achievements, to name but a few. They have also supported other students both within their own year group and younger years. Their commitment to the school community has made them great role models. They are an incredibly hard-working and motivated year group and I have no doubt that they will thrive as they embark on the next chapter in their lives. I wish them all the best for a happy and successful future and look forward to them keeping in touch with us via our alumni network.”