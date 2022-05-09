Manchester 4th May 2022; STUNNING new spaces for Weddings and Civil Partnerships in Manchester are unveiled today. Offering exquisite internal spaces, that make perfect blank spaces for contemporary and traditional weddings, Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House Manchester are two world-class hotels, located on a peaceful garden square, just steps away from Oxford Road and its eclectic, independent boutiques.

Hyatt House Manchester’s ‘The 18th Floor’ is a huge, versatile wedding venue; illuminated by day through sleek floor-to-ceiling windows and by night, it is transformed into a magical evening venue with stunning night city sky views. It feels as exclusive as a penthouse, yet as warm and safe as home. The 18th Floor has panoramic views across the city of Manchester and across to the Peak District, also featuring a magical conservatory – brought to life with circulating fresh air that gently seeps through delicate slits built into the floor-to-ceiling glass walls and wood floor decking. In addition to being breath-taking in its own right, The 18th Floor makes for a reassuring what-ever-the-weather, outside-in all-year-round and stress-free venue.

Hyatt Regency Manchester, on the same site as its sister property, boasts a positively luminescent entrance and lobby; beautiful light fills the Laureate Restaurant, Graduate Bar (which leads out to a beautifully manicured ground floor outdoor Terrace) and the grand four-story atrium, beneath which sits a marble bar – a wonderful setting for pre or post wedding celebrations.

An impressive staircase leads from the radiant lobby to a dedicated event floor with 441 Sq Metres of flexible spaces which cater for all manner of requests, from unique, intimate nuptials in The Turing Room, to glamorous weddings with banquets in The Rothwell Suites. All the rooms on this floor have been named after famous Manchester University alumni, including computing expert Alan Turing and Manchester’s man of reinvention, Sir Howard Bernstein.

A venue with perks and packages

Perks include special bedroom packages for pre-wedding get togethers, and reduced rates for wedding guests. Quite possibly the couples’ favourite perk, weddings at Hyatt properties come with a Hyatt Honeymoon Offer – their booking equals thousands of points to redeem against any Hyatt Hotels & Resorts location worldwide. So, yes, FREE honeymoon nights, anywhere in the world. These points can be redeemed at a time to suit.

Hyatt Regency Manchester is an inviting upscale hotel featuring 212 beautifully appointed guestrooms and suites which flood with natural daylight offering city and university green views. Hyatt House Manchester offers 116 stylish, one-bedroom and studio suites which include fully equipped modern kitchens and a multitude of complementary conveniences.

Starting at £40 and going up to £95 per person, wedding packages are highly customisable and include a dedicated wedding planner to offer as much, or as little much help as desired. Offering a great starting point for couples regardless of whether they’re looking to host a simple drinks reception, or a lustrous, grand day (and night) of celebration, packages can be combined with any number of extra touches, like Photo booths, popcorn stations and flower walls, a rehearsal dinner, additional entertainment, exciting Prosecco or Gin Bars – the list is almost endless.

Says Laura Benefer, Groups & Events Sales Manager at Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House Manchester Hotels, “We’re very excited to now be hosting weddings and civil partnerships in these stunning, light-filled spaces. We’re large enough to host all wedding guests in one place, but small enough to care that this is the ultimate wedding experience – created perfectly for the needs and desires of each and every couple.

To find out more about the hotels’ outstanding cuisine, breath-taking spaces, alluring packages and a dedicated event planner to ensure every detail is customised exactly, please:

log onto hyattregencymanchester.com and look for the dedicated ‘Weddings’ link on the ‘Special Events’ page

Speak directly to the events team by emailing events.hrmanchester@hyatt.com or phoning 0161 359 5550

Download Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House Manchester’s wedding brochure

Hyatt Regency and Hyatt House Manchester, 55 Booth St W, M15 6PQ