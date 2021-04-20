Holiday bookings are continuing to surge across the UK and many travel-lovers are searching for that perfect getaway for this summer and beyond.
For those seeking an exceptional staycation, exchanging homes is the ideal solution – and leading members-only site Love Home Swap has the most stunning properties to prove it! So whether a contemporary barn conversion or a coastal seaside escape is on your holiday wish-list, let these idyllic retreats inspire your next break.
Love Home Swap has seen a dramatic increase in the number of staycations taking place in key markets such as the UK – the number of home swaps taking place within England, Scotland and Wales is 61% of total trips agreed in 2021. This percentage has more than doubled in two years, with the number of staycations in 2019 being just over a quarter of total trips agreed (26%).
Inspired by the movie ‘The Holiday’, Love Home Swap is a leading members-only global home swapping platform founded in the UK in 2011, the platform allows travellers to enjoy the world through the power of sharing and has been helping members to swap houses and lives for almost 10 years – www.lovehomeswap.com.
