Winter is the time of year that requires the most versatile of footwear, and we think this list of stunning women’s trainers will see you through the entire season, from parties to winter walks to shopping trips.

Wedge heel trainers

Wedge heel trainers offer a unique and glamorous twist on the classic sports shoe, ideal for delivering a little more ‘chic’ to your street-style looks. The upper part of the trainer takes on a smart and fashion-forward appearance, usually made with more luxury materials and dressy colours. The sole of the trainer is then fitted with a wedge heel, providing the same height and flattering effect of a heeled sandal. This unique and quirky style of trainer offers a comfortable alternative to a going-out shoe, or rather a more chic alternative to a casual sports shoe.

Slip-on trainers



Slip-on trainers can come in a multitude of styles, from styles with a rounded toe and two small elasticated panels, to styles that are entirely elasticated on the upper. Both styles come with a tab at the back of the shoe that makes it quick and easy to get them on and off. These shoes are often specially designed for comfort as well as convenience. This makes them the ideal shoe to slip in your bag on a Christmas night-out and slip into when your feet are tired of your heels! Many of these women’s trainers come in contemporary designs that will not look amiss with your Christmas outfits.

Contrast panel trainers

This uber-stylish model of trainer has been the epitome of street style for a while now, and they don’t seem to be going out of fashion any time soon! The shoes are recognisable by their distinct contrast panelling on the upper, where each panel of the shoe will differ in colour-block hues and varied textures. Another distinct aspect of this trainer is its chunky sole, great for battling through seasonal wet weather while maintaining a modern and stylish appearance.

Seasonal colours and fabrics

When it gets to winter, a variety of trainers come onto the market that make the most of seasonal colours, fabrics and textures. These styles are especially fun to wear throughout the season, whether to Christmas and New Year’s parties or to keep you warm in cold weather. Some of the trends we have spotted include faux-fur trimmed trainers, glitter, chromatic and sequinned designs, and modern tennis-style trainers that feature fun graphics like stars or rainbow stripes. These are especially stunning additions to any winter wardrobe, expressing your personal style on your feet while you wrap up warm on top!

These four styles offer a great balance of fun, elegance and convenience for the colder seasons, coming in a range of great colours and designs that will suit every wardrobe. Browse the women’s trainers on the market and find the next fabulous addition to your collection.