Bookings for stunt driving experiences increase by more than 50% over the last three months reports TrackDays.co.uk

Extreme driving skills learnt include hand brake parking and high-speed J-turns

Meanwhile, Brits are also going mad for muscle cars according to latest data from TrackDays.co.uk

Stunt driving experiences are on a surge as more and more Brits learn hand brake parking and high-speed J-turns, reports TrackDays.co.uk, a leading driving experience provider.

In fact, bookings for these extreme driving packages have increased by more than 50% over the last three months, making them one of the fastest growing experiences with TrackDays.co.uk.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “Stunt driving has to be one of the wildest experiences we offer and it appears that thrill seekers can’t get enough of them.

“It’s not every day that you get the chance to practice, for instance, hand brake parking and doughnuts but our booking data shows that this is clearly one of the most popular ways to let off steam at the moment.”

Meanwhile, further insight from TrackDays.co.uk shows that American muscle cars are also giving supercars a run for their money.

Indeed, despite offering hundreds of driving experiences, primarily in awe inspiring supercars, bookings for just two of its Mustang experiences – the Ultimate Mustang Experience with Hot Lap and the Ford Mustang GT Blast – have accounted for one in nine bookings over the last quarter.

Both experiences provide the chance to drive some pure American muscle, including a Shelby Mustang GT350, a Shelby Mustang GT500 and a Ford Mustang V8.

Dan added: “It appears that Brits really do have a special relationship with American muscle cars as our latest data shows. No surprise really, given their raw power, monstrous sound and heart pumping handling.”

For more information about Trackdays.co.uk or to book a driving experience, visit www.trackdays.co.uk. For those who prefer to get their kicks in the air, then visit sister site www.flydays.co.uk.