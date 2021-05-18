— The first global electric vehicle for the brand aiming at coexistence with nature —

Battery electric SUV that SUBARU is jointly-developing with Toyota Motor Corporation

Built on e-SUBARU GLOBAL PLATFORM dedicated for all-electric vehicle and jointly-developed with Toyota

Scheduled to go on sale in the markets including Japan, the US, Canada, Europe and China by the middle of 2022

Tokyo, May 11, 2021 – SUBARU Corporation today announced that Subaru’s all-new global battery electric SUV will be named “SOLTERRA” and it is scheduled to go on sale in 2022.

“SOLTERRA” is Subaru’s all-new, all-electric C-segment-class SUV and it will be the first Subaru vehicle to be built on the battery electric vehicle (BEV) dedicated e-Subaru Global Platform.

The e-Subaru Global platform, which has been jointly-developed by Subaru and Toyota, enables to roll out various types of EVs efficiently by combining multiple modules and components, such as the front, center and rear of a vehicle. While the two companies have brought together their knowledge to create a completely new platform, Subaru have aimed to realize superior passive safety and vehicle stability, which Subaru has always been pursuing, also in this BEV dedicated platform.

Not only the platform, the SUV “SOLTERRA” has also been jointly-developed by Subaru and Toyota, and wide range of collaboration includes product planning, design and performance evaluation. In this development, the two companies combine their respective strengths, such as Subaru’s long-accumulated all-wheel-drive technology and Toyota’s outstanding vehicle electrification technology, to create a new SUV with attributes that only an all- electric vehicle can offer.

The name “SOLTERRA” was created by joining the word “SOL” and “TERRA”, the Latin words for the “Sun” and the “Earth” respectively. Subaru gave this name to the EV to appreciate mother nature and further advance the form of coexistence with it, together with our customers, and to represent our commitment to deliver traditional Subaru SUV’s go-anywhere capabilities in an all-electric vehicle.

“SOLTERRA” will be joining the line of SUBARU SUVs, ASCENT, OUTBACK, FORESTER and SUBARU XV and go on sale by the middle of 2022 in the markets including Japan, the United States, Canada, Europe and China.