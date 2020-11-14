IT’S business as usual during lockdown for a popular Darlington physio business – with a move to new premises taking place.

Paul Gough Physio Rooms, owned and operated by former Darlington Football Club physio Paul Gough, has four North-East locations and the Darlington practice now has a new base.

With Darlington’s Eastbourne Sports Complex closed during lockdown, the business has moved into the well-established Pilates & Beyond Studio in Grange Road.

“This is a great opportunity for us to relocate into more spacious and improved facilities,’’ said Mr Gough, who also has practices across the North-East in Raby Road in Hartlepool, Langley Moore in Durham and Chaloner Street in Guisborough.

“We are busier than ever right now and the new premises in Darlington will allow us to treat more people, to get more patients back to fitness and good health at a difficult time for people – remember you don’t get old and stiff, you get stiff and old!

“We are operating in a fully COVID-safe environment and our staff are ready to offer their expertise and knowledge.

“If you now find yourself with more time on your hands and would like to start your journey to better health, please give us a call.”

Sarah Wilkinson of Pilates & Beyond said: “It’s great for the studio as Pilates and physio both work together– it’s a really good partnership and one we are really encouraged about.”

The Paul Gough Physio Rooms can be contacted on 01429 866 771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com