Suit Direct, one of the UK’s leading men’s formal wear retailers, has opened a new flagship store in the Metro Centre during the pandemic, creating 6 new jobs and investing £35,000 in the store’s new fit-out to bolster its investment in the region.

Located in the Platinum Mall, the modern concept store will be the second

flagship store for the Suit Direct brand, following its recent launch in Birmingham and Leicester.

The new store takes the brand’s staff total in the North East to almost 80, with personnel spread across a large warehouse in Hartlepool, plus their Dalton Park outlet and new Metro Centre store.

The new Suit Direct store stocks a premium selection of both formal and smart/casual wear pieces from well-known brands including Ted Baker, Marc Darcy, Ben Sherman, Jeff Banks, Gibson London and Antique Rogue. The Intu Metro Centre store will also stock a variety of accessories offering the finishing touches for any outfit including shoes, ties and belts.

The highly-trained team will also offer bespoke measuring services, free

alterations and an in-store kiosk where customers can order stock from the SuitDirect website’s extensive collection, for free collection.

Amanda Argent, Retail Director for Suit Direct, spoke of the new store, saying; “We are delighted to be continuing our growth in the UK. We cannot wait to be a part of the Metro Centre shopping experience, a place famous throughout the region for its fantastic brands and shopping experience.

“We want to be the go-to brand for all occasions, including weddings, the famous Newcastle races, work formal wear and prom. Our store team are excited to open the doors and offer the personal service Suit Direct has become famous for.”

The Metro Centre store is the second store to open in a series of new

standalone stores across the UK and marks a new era in the brand’s direction as it sets its sights on further expansion across the UK high street.