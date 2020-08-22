With the days warming up and light, long evenings to enjoy, The Cotswolds Distillery has a great collection of easy to make, summer serves to inspire you:

Cotswolds Dry Gin

On a hot summer’s day the Cotswolds Caipirotswold is a wonderful and very refreshing drink, bursting with grapefruit zest, it is the perfect way to cool down:

Ingredients: 60ml Cotswolds Dry Gin, 10ml sugar syrup and 4 wedges of grapefruit.

Method: Muddle wedges of grapefruit in a shaker. Transfer to a rocks glass, add Cotswolds Dry Gin and sugar syrup. Stir, add crushed ice and garnish with a wedge of grapefruit.

Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky

The Cotswolds Morris dance originated from Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire and is traditionally danced with handkerchiefs and sticks which accompany the dancer’s hand movements. The Cotswolds Distillery has celebrated this iconic celebration of English Folk Dance with the Cotswolds Morris Dance Cocktail, which is a combination of sweet fruity citrus with crisp bitter herbal notes and a long malty finish:

Ingredients: 30ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky, 25ml Gentian Liqueur, 25ml Orange Liqueur, 3 dashes of Grapefruit bitters and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and zest of grapefruit.

Method: Pour all the ingredients into an ice filled cocktail shaker. Stir and strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and zest of grapefruit.

Cotswolds No. 1 Wildflower Gin

Launched this Spring, Cotswolds No 1 Wildflower Gin is a blend of cornflowers, lavender and orange layered over a classic London Dry Gin. Inspired by the wildflowers growing in the ‘glorious grasslands’ of the Cotswolds, what better serve for a summer’s day than the Cotswolds No.1 Wildflower Signature Serve:

Ingredients: 50ml Cotswolds No1 Wildflower Gin, premium tonic water and garnished with a slice of orange.

Method: add ice to a copa glass and pour in Cotswolds No 1 Wildflower Gin. Top up with premium tonic water and garnish with a slice of orange.

Cotswolds Summer Cup

The Cotswolds Distillery has recently launched its seasonal edition, Cotswolds Summer Cup which uses the award-winning Cotswolds Dry Gin as a base. This is blended with a splash of handcrafted triple sec and the distillery’s own vermouth. This bold and robust fruit cup has a brilliant balance of bitterness and sweetness and is the perfect serve when entertaining:

Method: Fill a large balloon glass with 1 part Cotswolds Summer Cup over lots of ice. Top with two parts lemonade or ginger ale and garnish with fresh fruit. This recipe can be increased and served in a jug.

Stockist Details:

Cotswolds Dry Gin: cotswoldsdistillery.com, Waitrose, Majestic, Oddbins, Laithwaites, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and Fortnum and Mason

RRP: £34.95 for a 700ml bottle. ABV 46%

Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky available from: waitrose.com, majestic.co.uk, thewhiskyexchange.com, Harrods, Laithwaites and cotswoldsdistillery.com

RRP: £44.95 for a 700ml bottle. ABV 46%.

Cotswolds No1 Wildflower: available exclusively from cotswoldsdistillery.com

RRP: £34.95 for a 700ml bottle. ABV: 41.7%

Cotswolds Summer Cup: purchase exclusively from cotswoldsdistillery.com

RRP: £29.95 for a 700ml bottle. ABV: 30 %