A FAMILY friendly festival will bring top comedians, children’s entertainers, DJs, live music and Disney favourites to the North East starting this weekend (7 August).

Rainton Arena at Houghton le Spring is hosting Rainton Festival from 7 – 31 August, with a packed programme of socially distancing entertainment for all ages every weekend throughout the month

Kicking off the event on Friday is a DJ set with favourites Dick and Dom, followed by a Bounce and Bingo, event the following day, which includes a performance from a Abba Tribute and a DJ set for Dario G.

On Sunday 8 August the arena will be reuniting the four main character from the film Frozen in a special event for children, along with live music performances and dancing from the Rugrat Ravers on the outdoor music stage.

And the first weekend of entertainment will end on 9 August with a comedy spectacular, featuring Gavin Webster, Matthew Reed and Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Mickey P Kerr.

Throughout August visitors can enjoy a host of food and drink stalls, bar facilities, funfair and a range of other performances on the outdoor stage.

Visitors can book their private socially distanced seating area for up to six people, with prices at £60 for Bounce N Bingo and £20 for all other events.

Jay Johal, who owns the arena, believes the festival will bring some much needed fun.

“It’s been a very hard year for everyone and lots of people have been disappointed because their favourite events and even their holidays have been cancelled,” he said.

“We thought it would be great to put on an event which can take place in safe and friendly environment which really will have something for everyone to enjoy.

“We are going to have a really packed programme every weekend this month, catering for all ages and all tastes, which we really believe is just what everyone needs at the moment.”

For further information or to book, visit www.raintonarena.co.uk