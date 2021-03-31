For The Love Of The North, based in Whitley Bay, has created an exclusive ‘Summer is Coming’ North East inspired fundraising print in collaboration with local artist Lisa Kirkbride. They’ll be donating 25% to Children North East – an established charity that’s existed for 130 years because growing up can be hard. They work with children and their families to ensure children grow up healthy and happy, helping children and their mental health providing advice, support, mentoring and counselling.

Given the challenging year experienced by many, this print serves as a positive message of hope, reminding us that there is light at the end of the tunnel and summer is indeed coming.

For The Love Of The North was founded in 2017 by husband and wife duo, Paul and Lucy Hull. Born out of their passion for all things northern and a desire to support the talented artists and creatives from around their beloved region, For The Love of The North celebrates all that makes the North such a special place.

Over the past three years For The Love of The North has developed from an online gift shop to its first shop in Whitley Bay before opening a total of three stores including Corbridge in the Tyne Valley. In 2019, For The Love of The North re-located its Whitley Bay shop to a new base, inside the iconic Grade II-listed Spanish City.

Lucy and Paul are passionate supporters of their local community. All of their gifts have been sourced locally with ethically minded talent. Their thoughtful and sustainable gift wrapping is biodegradable and comes complete with a handwritten tourist tip for all purchases via For The Love of The North online.

For The Love Of The North offers a beautiful range of Gifts, Prints and Cards all sourced directly from artists who live and work in the North East of England​ available at www.fortheloveofthenorth.co.uk.