SUNDERLAND BID has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new marketing, events and administration assistant.

Amy Nunn, 23, from South Shields has taken up the new role, which will see her involved in the BID’s busy programme of events and providing general support to other members of the team.

Amy comes to the BID following five years at Newcastle’s Fenwick store, where she worked her way from the shop floor to an administrative role.

She studied digital film production at university along with a marketing module and now hopes to use some of these skills while working with the BID.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity for me and I love the challenge of a job where no two days are the same,” said Amy.

“I am learning a great deal at the same time and am already working on some really exciting events such as Halloween and Restaurant Week, along with on the BID’s newsletter and social media.

“Sunderland BID does such amazing work, it’s great to be part of it.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID said Amy was a welcome addition to the team.

“We were really impressed with Amy’s enthusiasm and her understanding of the role,” she said.

“Although she’s only been with us a short time, she’s already proving invaluable and we are delighted to have her with us.”