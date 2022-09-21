Archers Court Nursing Care Home in Farringdon, Sunderland has won a competition run by parent company Orchard Care Homes.

‘Setting sail’ in July, residents across all of Orchard’s care homes were given the opportunity to board a virtual Mediterranean culinary cruise, sampling the local cuisine from six destinations, including France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, and Morocco. All homes taking part were able to win top prizes for the best run events across the 6-week period, which was judged by residents.

Staff at Archers Court were delighted to hear that their hard work in running the events had paid off and they had won 1st prize- a cheque for £5000 which will go into the residents’ fund. Those living in the home will decide how they would like to spend this.

Home Manager Sharon Easterbrook‑Smith said “It has certainly been an eventful journey week after week, with much laughter, dress up, and some crazy dancing, brilliant decorations, and props. A special thank you goes to Louise our Activities Co-ordinator and care assistant Captain George. And not forgetting our awesome chefs who have made some amazing dishes to fit the theme.

Tania Le Marinel, daughter of Archers Court resident Edith Loads, said “The cruise is the best thing to happen at Archers Court since lockdown. The staff made a tremendous effort and worked really hard to make it such a success. The residents absolutely loved every minute of it and it was a joy to see both the staff and the residents coming together and having such a great time. Well done everyone