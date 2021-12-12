The line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover 2021 has been revealed, and a University of Sunderland graduate is among the emerging talent set to join the station over the festive period.

From Boxing Day until New Year’s Day, the station will be giving 30 new DJs and presenters a once in a lifetime opportunity to broadcast on the UK’s biggest youth radio station.

And Sunderland MA Radio graduate Emma Millen is one of them.

The 24-year-old, from Newcastle, said: “I’m buzzing to bring some Geordie energy to Radio 1 during the festive period.

“I am super-proud of being a north-east lass and to be given this opportunity to do what I love, have a laugh and be me on such a massive platform. It’s a dream come true.

“This has proven to me that it doesn’t matter where you are from… You CAN do it!”

Despite graduating in 2020, Emma is still involved with the University’s community radio station Spark, producing the Dance Revolution show every Friday night.

Emma said: “I would love to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped me at Spark.

“They have been nothing but supportive and have pushed me to achieve what I never thought I could.

“Spark truly has made me the presenter and producer I am today.”

Emma’s radio journey echoes that of fellow Sunderland graduate and Spark presenter Jordan North, who now presents BBC Radio 1’s drivetime show.

“Jordan North is a massive inspiration to me” Emma said.

“Being a northern presenter myself, I always thought I would have to change to fit on national radio, but it goes to show I can be a true north-east lass.

“I listen to Jordan all the time and for my Radio 1 Christmas show to play out during what would normally be his slot is an honour.”

Richard Berry, Senior Lecturer in Radio and Podcasting at the University of Sunderland and Station Manager at Spark, said: ‘I’m really looking forward to hearing Emma on national radio.

“She’s worked so hard to make this happen and really deserves this amazing opportunity.

“If anyone can follow Jordan’s lead, it’s Emma.”

Dr Caroline Mitchell, Associate Professor in Radio and Participation at the University of Sunderland, added: “Emma is the real north-east deal on the airwaves when it comes to enthusiasm, professionalism and her shows sound great.

“I am thrilled for her that she is getting a platform for her talent on national radio.”