AN EXPERIENCED solicitor is celebrating a new role at a leading Sunderland law firm, following 24 years with her previous firm.

Richard Reed Solicitors, based at Frederick Street, has welcomed Annaliese Barber as its new Private Client Solicitor, to assist with a variety of legal matters including Wills, Trusts and Court of Protection work.

And the firm expects Annaliese to be a particular asset to its clients due to her training as a Notary Public, the third, least known and oldest branch of the legal profession. A Notary Public oversees the authentication and certification of signatures, authority and capacity relating to documents used in other countries.

Annaliese, from Stockton, had previously worked at Hartlepool’s Tilly Bailey and Irvine LLP Solicitors since 1996 and felt it was time for a new challenge.

“It was a huge decision to move after such a long time at one firm but I was very excited about the opportunity at Richard Reed and it just felt right from the moment I arrived for an interview,” said Annaliese.

“It’s a firm with a fantastic reputation and it’s very exciting to be part of their Private Client team and bring some of my experience to them.”

Wendy Mustard, Head of Wills, Trusts & Probate at Richard Reed Solicitors, is confident that Annaliese will be a fantastic addition.

“Annaliese’s extensive knowledge and experience makes her an ideal appointment at the firm,” said Wendy.

“This is the first time Richard Reed Solicitors will have a Notary Public as part of the workforce, which means we have an additional and extremely useful service we can offer our clients.”

Richard Reed Solicitors covers a wide range of legal issues for both individuals and those in business, including family law, residential conveyancing, dispute resolution, wills, trusts and probate, employment law, commercial and corporate matters, commercial property and agricultural law.

For more information visit www.richardreed.co.uk