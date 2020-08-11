A SUNDERLAND law firm has been praised for its role in helping a company through its expansion process.

DLAW Contractors based at the Port of Sunderland, has been so successful that it has had to move twice in the past year, to cope with the demand for its geothermal heating and cooling systems used by the agricultural and energy sectors.

And managing director, Dale Barry, has said his decision to use Richard Reed solicitors to deal with the complex issues around the move plus a change in the shareholders, had eased the process.

Richard Reed director and solicitor, Phil Moir and solicitor Ian Cowan were both involved, bringing their individual areas of expertise to advice DLAW.

“I had used Richard Reed briefly in the past for small business matters but when we started DLAW Contractors we were adamant we wanted a local, professional firm that we could rely on,” said Mr Barry.

“We decided to go with them as they came highly recommended and the service to date has been second to none.

“We got expert advice based on their sector knowledge which is always concise, to the point and in a language we can understand. They are now our appointed company solicitor for all matters relating to the business.”

Mr Moir worked with the company to put in place a shareholders’ agreement, along with giving advice on the buy out of another shareholder.

“We worked very closely together and I advised on the purchase of the shares from one of the original shareholders,” he said.

“And we’re delighted it has been a satisfactory outcome for all concerned.”

Solicitor Ian Cowan has been advising DLAW on its new commercial property lease, with the company moving to a larger site in the Port of Sunderland to accommodate the increased demand for its products.

Mr Cowan, who deals with commercial property and agricultural law, is still involved in the final aspects of the lease.

“We are now working towards just finalising the last details of the lease on the new premises,” he said.

“And we look forward to continuing to represent DLAW Construction as it continues to grow.”

Richard Reed Solicitors is based at Frederick Street, Sunderland. Further information is available at www.richardreed.co.uk