A COMPLEX purchase of a North East care home has had a smooth completion, thanks to the work of a Sunderland team of solicitors.

Whitley Bay company, Lenore Care Ltd, recently took over its second home, the 22 bed Kendal House Care Home at Park Avenue.

And owner Jack Jenkinson has praised Richard Reed Solicitors in providing all of the legal services required to look after every aspect of the deal.

“We had a lot of trouble finding a team that could offer us everything we needed – the purchase of the business and the property purchase,” he said.

“But Richard Reed’s came highly recommended to us and it was perfect for us to find one firm that had the expertise to look after everything we needed, rather than having to go to two different companies.

“We are delighted with the service we’ve had, they’ve been absolutely brilliant.”

Ian Cowan, commercial property specialist at Richard Reed and fellow solicitor Phil Moir, who is an expert in all aspects of company and commercial work, worked together on the various aspects of the deal.

“We were made aware that the company wanted to purchase a second care home and at the same time were taking it over as an existing business as well as buying the actual property,” said Ian.

“Working on these kind of transactions is something we are very familiar with so were more than able to provide Lenore Care Homes with the services they needed and we are delighted that everything has now gone through.”

Richard Reed Solicitors was recommended to Lenore by Bespoq Commercial Finance, with both companies based at Frederick Street, Sunderland, which helped secure the finance for the purchase.

Lucy Hope, Director at Bespoq, said she was “delighted to have been able to help Lenore Care complete this purchase.”

They do a fantastic job in the local community and like many businesses just needed some help to find the right lender and law firm who were able to complete the transaction under challenging market conditions,” she said.

“I have worked with Ian and the team at Richard Reed on many occasions and trusted that they would look after our clients and deliver the required result.”

