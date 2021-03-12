SUNDERLAND Culture has launched a new bursaries scheme to help performing artists from the city’s Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority (BAME) communities.

The New Encounters bursaries are the result of more than a year’s research completed by Sunderland Culture and Sunderland Black and Minority Network (SBMEN). The research mapped the diversity of Sunderland artists and found many groups and individuals struggled to realise their creative ambitions due to insufficient resources, funding and support.

Helen Green, Head of Performance at Sunderland Culture, explained: “Because of previous lack of developmental support to artists from these communities, many are unable to pursue a full-time career in the arts – and we wanted to do something about that.

“In partnership with SBMEN we’re offering three £500 New Encounters bursaries for performing artists from Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic backgrounds to help develop an area of their creative practice.

“Artists applying must demonstrate strong links to Sunderland, and artistic practice under this commission includes drama, dance, music, circus or spoken word.

“We are looking for ideas that are original, interesting, exciting, thought-provoking and/or entertaining and we welcome applications from professional, emerging, self-taught, community and graduate performing artists.

“The bursary may be used in whatever way helps the artists most: it could be to pay for time spent on a project; to pay other artists/collaborators people may wish to work with; on props, costumes; technical or digital support.

“A real priority for Sunderland Culture is to celebrate the diversity of our communities and promote and support the work of artists from diverse backgrounds. New Encounters enables us to do just that.

As well as the £500 bursaries, Sunderland Culture will also make a further £250 available for artist mentoring. It will also provide appropriate space for research and development, rehearsals, recording and performance space if required (subject to Covid restrictions).

“We recognise artists may have full or part-time jobs which will affect how and when they can dedicate time to this,” explained Helen.

“The bursary will include professional feedback and advice on project and career development opportunities after the bursary has been completed. The artists don’t need to create a performance as part of the process, but we can facilitate one if required. It is more important the artist is able to demonstrate a developmental process that can continue beyond this bursary,” she added.

Michal Chantkowski, Board Secretary of SBMEN, said: “SBMEN is proud to work with Sunderland Culture, Sunderland City Council, the Music, Arts and Culture Trust and other partners to support BME artists. From the outset, we have focused on providing BME communities in Sunderland with a voice and wired to facilitate and promote racial equality.

“We see arts and culture as a way through which the voice of our diverse communities can be heard, as well as the ultimate expression of human creativity. We stand ready to facilitate BME people’s access to this great project.”

Sunderland Culture would be happy to discuss ideas with artists before applying, or answer any questions about the bursary process. To arrange a call, or a Zoom call, contact info@sunderlandculture.org.uk

To apply, go to https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/new-encounters/

Deadline for submissions is noon on Sunday, March 21.