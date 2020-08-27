A north-British built full-electric bus from manufacturer Optare has returned to Go North East, the region’s largest bus operator.

The bus will be running on the Quaylink Q3 service alongside Newcastle’s Quayside and through the busy city centre.

The trial will help shape future thoughts on electric buses and the company’s fleet, as it continues to further improve its environmental credentials, with substantial year-on-year investment, meaning that it now operates over 250 Euro 6 clean diesel buses.

In October, Go North East will be introducing the region’s first full-electric fleet of buses between Newcastle and Gateshead.

Go North East’s managing director, Martijn Gilbert, said: “This is part of a series of forward-looking strategies to make our bus services even better.

“From 5 September, our timetables will be back to 100% levels – we’ve introduced extra cleaning, more flexible tickets for part-time and home workers, and have deployed extra capacity to help ensure social distancing.

“There’s never been a better time to get on board our clean, safe and comfy low-emission buses that connect our towns, cities and communities.”

