“No nature, no future!”

A group of climate activists gather at a woodland burial ground to say goodbye to a friend who died. They talk about their pasts and their futures, about peaceful action versus violent action, about how society dismisses them and undervalues their cause.

Emotive, inspiring and thought-provoking, Superglue draws parallels between old age and adolescence in a play that gently invites an intergenerational understanding of the future of our planet.

Performed by the Young People’s Theatre as part of National Theatre Connections.