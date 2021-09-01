Surgo Construction (Surgo), one of the region’s leading building contractors, has strengthened its team with the recent appointment of a senior quantity surveyor.

Joining Surgo from Netherlands-based Italian firm, Rizzani De Echer, to oversee project finances and contractual relationships and ensure that project costs are accurately reported and effectively controlled, Michael Parkin brings with him a wealth of experience.

Michael’s experience spans sectors including education retail, healthcare, heritage, residential and hospitality, all of which mirror the contractor’s core business.

Settling into his new role, Michael is currently working on major multi-million-pound education projects at Middlesbrough College; namely a design and build contract to extend the college’s STEM Centre, which is imminently due for completion and the T Levels Digital Centre, a new build 1600m 2 three-storey facility, which is now under construction at the college’s Middlesbrough Campus.

Commenting on his new role, he said: “I am delighted to join the team at Surgo. They have a long-standing history in the region of delivering key projects across many sectors. I have some really interesting schemes to work on and there are some exciting projects in the pipeline, which I am looking forward to being part of.”

Speaking about this latest appointment which adds further depth and strength to its highly experienced team, Surgo’s commercial director, Dave Blyth, said:

“We are enjoying a steady flow of new opportunities thanks to the buoyant market, which looks set to continue. Not only are we seeing increased levels of investment in the region but also projects that had previously been put on hold because of uncertainty around Brexit and the pandemic have been resurrected.

“We are delighted to have Michael join the team at Surgo. He brings many years’ experience and new perspectives to project delivery gained while working at an international level. I am confident that he will make a positive contribution to the business and enjoy a long career with the company.”