Surgo Construction (Surgo), one of the region’s leading building contractors, has been appointed to a facilities refurbishment project at the Dräger Safety UK site in Blyth, which engineers safety technology.

The refurbishment of the 1,473sqm first floor of Building 4 at the site, consists of an upgrade to the HVAC and electrical distribution systems plus associated works, including re-installing existing tiles into a brand-new ceiling grid and new carpeting.

The construction programme which has been designed for minimal disruption to the site, is expected to complete in early 2022.

Gavin Brown, Head of Estates & Facilities UK & Ireland at Draeger said “We are happy to be working on this refurbishment with Surgo and look forward to making use of this newly improved space upon completion.”

Surgo has worked for Dräger for over 15 years completing various small works projects including installing pre-cast concrete service trenches across the campus and a range of internal and external improvement works across the Blyth site.

The contractor has a wide range of refurbishment expertise including work on major pharmaceutical projects and enjoys long-standing relationships with many clients in the sector due to the quality of its workmanship and flexible approach – particularly beneficial when working in live environments.

Speaking about this latest scheme which further cements a well-established working relationship with Dräger, Andy Rae of Surgo said:

“We are delighted to be working with Dräger on this project. We have worked with the company for many years and this scheme is yet another example of its commitment to enhancing the working environment for its employees.

“We work very much like an extension of the team at Dräger and they appreciate our attention to detail throughout the construction programme as well as our understanding of their operational procedures.”

The initial project is expected to complete in December 2021 with some additional external works forecast which would take handover to early 2022.

This project is one of three ongoing refurbishment and extension schemes Surgo is currently delivering across Northumberland.