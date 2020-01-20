BBL Championship

Surrey Scorchers 107-97 Plymouth Raiders (32-22, 59-51, 80-76)

(Scorchers – Ogedengbe 34, Cook 21, White 18; Raiders – Johnson 22, Jonuska 17, Smith 15)

The battle down at Surrey Sports Park on Saturday night saw Surrey Scorchers take a 10 point win over the winless Plymouth Raiders.

Surrey were firing on all cylinders right from the tip and had some big contributions from several key players. Captain,

Tayo Ogedengbe threw up a whopping 34 points with help from two double-doubles from Skyler White (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Lovell Cook (21 points and 12 rebounds).

Desperately seeking their first win in the BBL Championship, Plymouth managed for the majority of the game to keep things evenly matched throughout, however the Scorchers found some added strength and energy in the fourth quarter and couldn’t miss closing out the game to send the Raiders home deflated.

