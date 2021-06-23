Leading ethical jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio has launched a fundraiser in aid of the Global March Against Child Labour.

In acknowledgement of 2021 as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, the London and Brighton based jeweller is raising £1,000 for Global March, encouraging donations to the charity via a dedicated fundraising page. To incentivise engagement, the brand is offering rewards in exchange for donations, including pairs of intricately crafted filigree stud earrings and a number of unique sweet silver charms. On top of this there will also be discount codes for use across its collections.

“An estimated one million children work globally in the mining of precious metals and gemstones. In artisanal and small-scale gold mines, many children work in deep, unstable pits, many suffer respiratory diseases and long-term injury and many are exposed to toxic chemicals that can cause irreversible conditions,” the studio’s award-winning Founder & Designer, Arabel Lebrusan tells us.

“As an ethical jeweller, it’s not enough for us to simply use sustainable materials and ethical practises. It’s our responsibility to cast light on these injustices, campaign for mandatory human rights diligence in supply chains, and strive for an industry free of exploitation.

“Child labour has decreased by 38% in the last decade, but this year it’s critical that we accelerate the pace of this process.”

Lebrusan Studio’s chosen charity, Global March, is the world’s largest network of trade unions, teachers’ associations and civil society organisations working towards the shared goal of eliminating and preventing all forms of child labour, slavery and trafficking. Their primary strategy is ensuring access by all children to free, meaningful and quality education.

“As Lebrusan Studio’s values resonate with Global March’s goal of ending child labour, we are happy to be collaborating, and encourage consumers and jewellery lovers to make an ethical choice in their day to day purchase. A child in some part of the world could be involved in creating the products that you consume, possibly working in exploitative conditions and not enjoying his or her right to a safe, healthy and educated childhood. Do your bit today. Choose an ethical brand when you purchase,” Global March’s Global Coordinator Purva Gupta says.

Lebrusan Studio, which specialises in engagement rings, wedding bands and bespoke commissions crafted from responsibly sourced materials, also donates quarterly to The Water Project and boycotted Black Friday last year after pledging 20% of proceeds from that weekend to the charity instead.

The brand can now be visited by appointment at their new headquarters at the London Diamond Bourse, the world-famous jewellery institution nestled in the heart of Hatton Garden.