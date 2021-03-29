Award winning sustainable womenswear designer Bozena Jankowska is kicking off her 2021 new limited edition, womenswear collection schedule with the launch of new blazer styles. This will be coupled with a complimentary online concierge service that offers clients a personalised shopping and styling experience that helps them to order with confidence online.

The blazer launch is the first of several new collection launches she will be making throughout the year independent of the fashion calendar schedule. Driven by a desire to cater to women who want different and who have a passion for craftsmanship, local production, and sustainability, Bozena is known for her sartorial collections and eye-catching combinations of fabrics and buttons.

Designing across the year and working to small scale production with European sourced surplus fabrics, the first Spring blazers will be made available to order in limited quantities from Monday, 22nd March, 2021. Bozena’s new blazer designs are a continuing celebration of women who are not afraid to express themselves through their individual style and want to be different. They give the wearer a strong yet feminine silhouette. Bozena’s bold choice of differentiated summer weight fabrics, which feature linen and light boucle, combined with contrasting statement buttons, create a powerful combination that make each piece stand out, but for all the right reasons.

“By producing in limited quantities, I am creating something that is special because only a few people will own the same pieces, and my clients love that”, said Bozena. She continued to say “I do not do cookie cutter fashion. Making in small quantities and to order, I am able to limit our environmental footprint and focus on creating pieces that are desirable and incredible to wear – where fit and quality of finish is paramount. My clients love all the details that make our pieces so special.”

The online concierge service is an extension of the face-to-face personalised service Bozena offers to clients and is designed to give clients confidence with their purchasing decision. Carried out via Zoom it involves Bozena personally taking the customer through the shopping experience answering questions on fit, sizing and showcasing the collections in live detail and offering styling advice.

“With pop-up shop opportunities remaining uncertain, the online service is a great way for me to connect with exiting and new clients and create for them a unique and intimate shopping experience. It’s a win-win for my clients and the environment as it means customers are delighted with their purchase and ensures our rate of returns continues to remain at less than 1%”, says Bozena.

Bozena’s background has not always been in fashion. Prior to starting her label in 2017, she was one of the pioneers in the development of the sustainable investment industry in the UK which spanned over 16 years. Whilst working in finance she always had a love of fashion, style and a keen interest in the creativity that it involved. Yet, she felt limited by the very few sustainable fashion options that offered women clothes that were different, stylish and crafted to an exceptional quality. When Bozena decided to launch her label, she knew that sustainability must be at core of the label in tandem driven by her passion for creativity, craftsmanship and quality.

“In launching my label, I set out to design and create pieces which would give women the choice to own stylish, sustainable, wardrobe heroes that are an investment – something which I lacked. I recognised that women want clothes that gave them the freedom to express their own individuality and uniqueness, and which look and feet good with minimum effort. I want women who choose to wear my deigns to feel fully equipped to be confident, strong and considered. I believe that the 2021 collections starting with the blazers, I will be giving them just that”, said Bozena.

Bozena Jankowska’s collections can be viewed here, new blazers here and details on her online service here.

Campaign images were styled by Natalie Charlotte Turner @nataliecharlotteturner; photography by Hector Martinez, @hectormartinez.studio; hair and make up by Lucian Buium @lucianbuium and model Joyce Weiss Evans, @joyce_weiss_evans

Bozena Jankowska

Award winning (link) London based slow fashion label Bozena Jankowska is passionate about sustainability and social issues boasting over 1,000 customers. Individuality, uniqueness and personalisation are at it’s core working with the likes of Holly Whilloughby, Davina McCall, Sara Jane-Mee and Sally Philips. Bozena specialised in sustainable and responsible investment previously managing $1bn in a global franchise. She has brought this knowledge and vision for a better future to the brand. At the height of COVID Bozena made individual facemasks raising over £3K for NHS charities. Over £10,000 has been raised for charities with collaboration such as Buglife.