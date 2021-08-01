Suzuki has now introduced a new two-seater Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) version of its small and lightweight off-roader, the Jimny. Since its global launch in 2018, the car model has attracted both private users and professionals who seek authentic off-road performance. The new LCV model will be available in very limited numbers in the UK in 2021.

To further meet the needs of business professionals, the new Jimny LCV comes with a large 863 litre load area compartment with flat floor and safety cargo partition. Jimny LCV is available in one specification grade which includes air conditioning, ALLGRIP PRO selectable 4WD with low transfer gear, DAB radio, Dual Sensor Brake Support, 15-inch Black steel wheels and cruise control with speed limiter.

With one model available, pricing is £16,796 excluding VAT (£19,999 including VAT) as a Solid colour. A full specification / equipment list and metallic paint pricing is provided as an attachment to this press release.

New Jimny light commercial vehicle highlights

Authentic off-road performance

The light commercial vehicle model features the same authentic, uncompromising off-roading performance desired by professionals as the passenger vehicle model with key essentials – a ladder frame, the three angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO 4WD.

Practical luggage space

For enhanced utility, the light commercial vehicle model has a large 863-litre capacity, 33 litre more than the passenger vehicle model when rear sear seats are folded down, with a flat floor for better practicality and safety partition that protects cargo from moving into the cabin.

Advanced safety features

For enhanced peace of mind when driving both on and off-road, the LCV model comes equipped with the same safety features as the passenger vehicle model including Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) which employs automatic brake to help avoid a collision, and hill hold and descent control that support driving on slopes. In addition, eCall, an emergency messaging function following a collision is also available as standard equipment.

All figures are manufacture’s data and may vary for each market.

*1 NEW European Driving Cycle

*2 Worldwide harmonized Light-duty vehicles Test Cycle

This test cycle is part of the requirements of WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicle Test Procedure).

WLTP aims to be used as a global test cycle so that pollutant, CO 2 emissions, and fuel consumption figures would be comparable worldwide.