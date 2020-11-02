Suzuki’s first new model to launch under the collaborative agreement between Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation.

On sale in the UK in November 2020

Suzuki’s first plug-in Hybrid vehicle offering CO 2 emissions of just 22g/km (WLTP)

emissions of just 22g/km (WLTP) Weighted combined WLTP fuel consumption of 282mpg (1litre/100km)

Combined power output of electric motors and petrol engine of 306HP.

Class leading EV range of 46 miles

0-62mph in 6 seconds

One very high specification model available which includes E-Four electronic 4×4 system, leather seats, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, auto function opening tailgate and 9” multimedia touchscreen

Very limited supply availability in the first full year

Priced at £45,599

Low Company Car BIK Banding of 6 per cent. (2020/2021)

Metallic and Mica Paint available as a no cost option from a choice of six colours

Suzuki is launching the new Across in Autumn 2020, a robust and sporty SUV equipped with a sophisticated Plug-in Hybrid system and E-Four electronic 4×4, delivering uncompromising performance and efficiency with the capability and styling of a full-fledged modern SUV.

The Across is the first model supplied from Toyota Motor Corporation under the collaborative business agreement between Toyota and Suzuki. UK sales are set to start in November 2020 and followed soon after by the second new collaborative model, Swace, which is based on the Corolla Estate Hybrid and manufactured in the UK.

STRIKING SUV DESIGN

The bold and sporty design of the Across conveys confidence from every angle. Robust polygonal motifs across the body form a bold physique that is further highlighted by characteristic SUV wheel arch mouldings, a sporty large open grille and a front bumper with a prominent silver under garnish that helps to express the car’s all-round capabilities.

Further key features include sophisticated LED headlamps with a bi-beam projector (combining low and high beams) and an LED DRL. Premium quality 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard with black gloss coating and distinctive polished face.

Storage space

While cabin space is designed for ample comfort in both the first and second rows, there has been no compromise in luggage space. The large 490-litre* luggage compartment provides plenty of space to store luggage for a wide range of lifestyles and purposes. For added versatility, the right-hand side of the luggage compartment is equipped with a mains voltage (220V) electrical outlet and 12V accessory socket.

Body colours

The Across is available in six different colours – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sensual Red Mica, Grey Metallic and Dark Blue Mica.

(Data correct as of October 2020)

CUTTING-EDGE PLUG-IN HYBRID PERFORMANCE

The Plug-in Hybrid system in the Across provides unparalleled fuel economy and smooth acceleration, with CO₂ emissions of just 22g/km**.

At the core of the Plug-in Hybrid system is a powerful front electric motor that delivers vigorous torque at low speeds and combines with a powerful 2.5-litre petrol engine for rapid acceleration at higher speeds.

With maximum output of 134kW and 270Nm of torque, the front electric motor draws its energy from an 18.1kWh (50.9 Ah) high capacity lithium-ion battery mounted beneath the floor. This provides a class leading EV range of 75km (46.6 miles).

Engine

Paired to the electric motor is the A25A-FXS Dynamic Force engine, which functions as a charger for the battery and provides power assistance to the electric motor during high-speed driving if required. Designed to deliver both high output and excellent fuel eﬃciency, the engine features a long stroke and high compression ratio, and both direct cylinder fuel injection (DI) and port fuel injection (PFI) that vary depending on driving conditions to raise output and fuel eﬃciency while lowering emissions.

The Plug-in Hybrid system is equipped with four modes which are: Default EV mode, Auto EV/HV mode, HV mode, and battery charger mode which the driver can select depending on driving conditions and battery status. In EV Mode the vehicle is driven entirely by the power of the electric motor even under full acceleration. When in Auto EV/HV mode and HV mode, the engine contributes to power delivery when required, such as when the accelerator is pressed strongly. To store electricity for EV mode when the charge is low, the battery charger mode runs the engine to fully re-charge the battery. The powerful lithium-ion battery has 96 cells, voltage of 355V and a capacity of 50.9 Ah.

ADVANCED 4X4 CAPABILITY

The state-of-the-art E-Four electronic 4×4 system in the Across provides drivers with genuine 4×4 performance as well as maintaining superior fuel efficiency.

The system features an independent 40kW rear motor that works in conjunction with the front motor to provide front : rear torque variation ranging from 100:00 to 20:80. Beneﬁts of this system include enhanced stability during take-off on slippery surfaces such as snow covered roads, and confident handling when cornering on varying road surfaces.

AWD Integrated Management (AIM)

Central to the E-Four system is the highly sophisticated AWD Integrated Management (AIM), which controls not only drive force distribution, but also engine throttle control, transmission shift scheduling, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assistance and braking, according to the driving conditions.

Trail Mode

Trail Mode is an automatic limited slip diﬀerential control feature that ensures the best possible grip and control on slippery surfaces. The system works by applying the brakes to the wheels that begin to lose grip and redirects torque to wheels that maintain grip. The feature also adjusts the throttle and transmission shift pattern to keep the vehicle moving.

ADVANCED SAFETY AND TECHNOLOGY FEATURES

Fully equipped with the latest smart safety features, the Across offers confidence and peace of mind for both driver and passengers on every journey. Some of the key safety features include driving assist functions such as Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), which use a millimeter-wave radar and monocular camera.

* Measured by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) method.

** Measured on WLTP combined standard