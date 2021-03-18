That ‘big night in’ has just got a whole lot better following the unveiling of a new Pick & Mix Party Pack.

Launched by Bebeto sweets, the new 750g bag contains a mix of gummy sweets and marshmallows, a scoop, 10 paper bags and stickers so you can create the cinema experience of the Pick & Mix stand in your own home.

The packs are also resealable so different selections can be created on numerous occasions.

Gabriella Egleton, UK Brand Marketing Manager for Bebeto, said: “There’s a big kid inside all of us so we created the new party packs for the whole family to share. Containing a mix of different shapes and flavours, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at home.”

Bebeto Pick & Mix Party Pack will be available mid-April. For further information please visit www.bebeto.co.uk or find them at Bebetouk on Facebook.