One year’s comprehensive insurance cover for eligible FABIA customers 3

Cover includes 24-hour accident recovery and guaranteed courtesy car

Any repairs carried out by ŠKODA Approved Repairers using ŠKODA Genuine Parts (excludes windscreen claims)

Deposit contribution of £500 exclusively available for customers using Solutions PCP

Milton Keynes, 28 March 2022: ŠKODA is offering new FABIA buyers complete peace of mind with a free insurance offer. Available to all eligible new customers, the one year’s comprehensive cover has the potential to further reduce running costs for drivers choosing the brand’s fourth-generation supermini.

ŠKODA is offering a £500 deposit contribution and a £199 Service Plan2 for customers who finance their FABIA with a Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) at 5.4% APR1 with one year’s free insurance3.

As part of the comprehensive cover, FABIA drivers will benefit from 24-hour accident recovery and a guaranteed courtesy car while the car is in for repair. Any repairs will be carried out by ŠKODA Approved Repairers using ŠKODA Genuine Parts (excludes windscreen claims) with all parts used covered by a two-year warranty. The cover also includes protection against uninsured drivers when customers make a claim for an accident that is not their fault (where the vehicle registration, make, model, and driver details of the other vehicle are supplied).

The cover is available to eligible drivers who are aged 25 to 75, and live in the UK (Excl NI, CI, IOM). Orders must be placed by 30 June 2022 and registered by 31 December 2022, and the FABIA must be financed with a Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) to qualify.

The new incentives make the new FABIA an even more attractive package. The first ŠKODA supermini to be based on Volkswagen Group’s modular MQB-A0 platform, the new FABIA is the most spacious car within its segment and delivers a range of new comfort features in addition to a plethora of safety and assistance systems. Classic ŠKODA qualities, such as excellent value for money, high functionality and new Simply Clever features, confirm the FABIA as the perfect entry-level model to the ŠKODA range. The UK range consists of four highly specified trim grades: SE Comfort, SE L, Colour Edition and the range-topping Monte Carlo.

Buyers can choose between four petrol engine options that deliver outputs between 80 PS and 150 PS. All units come from the Volkswagen Group’s advanced EVO generation of engines that deliver improved efficiency and fulfil the Euro 6d emissions standard.