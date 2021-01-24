Trail Agility. Endless Comfort. For 2021, Polaris Off-Road introduces its brand-new, 60 inches wide, RZR Trail S 1000 Premium, optimised for next-level performance for your best trail ride yet.

Featuring the powerful ProStar 999cc, double overhead cam twin-cylinder engine, and weighing only 651-kilograms*, the RZR Trail S blends its class-leading power-to-weight ratio with real trail versatility, thanks to a new narrower track width of just 60 inches. The new machine also has an engine braking system (EBS) and high performance true on-demand all-wheel drive that kicks in when more forward traction is needed.

The premium trim offered to customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa features LED headlights as well as electronic power steering (EPS) with a 2.0 turn point-to-point to stay nimble on the trails and provide easy handling. There is also premium two-inch Walker Evans Needle Shocks, which are fully adjustable with 16-position adjustable clickers.

Built for the trails

At just 60-inches wide, the RZR Trail S 1000 has the narrowest stance and the shortest wheelbase seen across the RZR line-up, making it easier to manoeuvre in tight trails and giving riders unrestricted access to the outdoors. Paired with its small turning radius, fast-engaging all-wheel-drive on-demand, and class-leading ground clearance of 31.8-centimetres, the new RZR gives every rider confidence to tackle the toughest terrain.

For its size, the RZR Trail S 1000 has a class-leading power-to-weight ratio, delivering quick acceleration that closes the gap between corners faster than ever before. Combining performance and perseverance, the RZR Trail features a more durable clutch and longer belt life for worry-free riding with smooth engagement, in addition to stronger, 27-inch, 8-ply GBC Dirt Commander tyres for puncture resistance.

All-day comfort

Boasting 31.1-centimetres of suspension travel on the front and 33.5-centimetres on the rear, as well as adjustable Walker Evans Needle Shocks, the RZR S 1000 absorbs impact on rough terrain with ease. For rider comfort, there is an adjustable steering wheel position, more legroom, a customizable seat position and improved cut-and-sew seats that reposition rider posture. Store more gear with the new in-cab storage places and see vehicle diagnostics with the digital gauge.

The wrap-around roll cage and sturdy full doors – included as standard – give riders more protection from the trails by keeping branches out of the cab and providing better protection from the elements and dirt.

Modern style

Stand out on the trails with the modern and clean style of the new RZR Trail S in Polaris Blue colourway, featuring bold graphics and red details including contrast red springs. The 2021 RZR Trail S boasts the striking LED lights seen on the Xtreme Performance models, as well as a host of new design features including the front and hood design, new fender flairs, aluminium wheels, back side panels, one-piece full doors and new roll cage. Inside, the cockpit has been redesigned featuring updated seat styling, a new steering wheel, and updated C4 display gauge.

Available in T1a, T1b, and EU homologations, in Polaris Blue colourway.

*651kg curb weight for EU homologation – 656kg curb weight for T1a/T1b homologations.