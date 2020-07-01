As we know that the Ketogenic diet can drastically limit the intake of your food that means you may become deficient in terms of crucial nutrients. To balance your diet, you should keep the Keto food supplements if you are feeling low.

Apart from that many people suggest vitamin supplements also but the Ketogenic diet is the best you can have most of the whole thus it is better to take the right decision on your food choice with the appropriate number of calories.

With the help of a perfect Keto diet, you can fill all the gaps without any hesitation.

So, if you are on a high diet then it is a good choice to take a look at these supplements on the Ketogenic diet so that all your energy & nutritional needs may get fulfilled.

Magnesium

Magnum is the most important mineral for all your nerve & muscle needs which is usually found in leafy greens, meats & nuts. If you are having any symptoms of muscle pain, cramps, an abnormal heartbeat, and fatigue then it is a time for you to take a magnesium supplement. Keto devotees can take around 300 to 320 mg of magnesium with rich foods of magnesium.

Electrolyte supplement

You can choose to consider an option of combo supplements with many important electrolytes like calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, calcium, etc. You can also try this product with your pre or post-workout period.

Fiber

To remove the drawback associated with the keto diet, you need a good fiber diet so that you can run the GI tract smoothly & avoid any sort of digestion issues like constipation. But most of the time carbs rich bread, vegetables, fruits & grains are not keto-friendly but have a good amount of fiber in it so you can try out other fiber-rich intakes like broccoli, cauliflower, etc.

Omega-3 fatty acid

It is the essential fatty acid and it is required for normal functioning & well being. Some of the rich omega-3 food intakes are cold-water fish salmon, mackerel, tuna, sardines. You can try 3 fish in a week or omega-3 rich eggs daily.

Keto protein powder

You don’t need a protein powder instead you can take Keto protein powder which is made with collagen as compared to traditional powder that has not enough fat & too many carbs. Some sort of vitamin D is also included in this keto protein powder.

The low carb & high fat Ketogenic diet is recommended for many reasons and you can be in better transition and can reduce any chances of keto flu.