With the advent of different types of devices and channels customers interact with your organization, there is an increased need to offer a consistent experience across them. For example, if a customer has visited a store and purchased a product, this should be reflected across the other touchpoints that the customer interacts with: ranging from websites to applications and customer service. To enable this, organizations need to move away from a traditional CMS and embrace decoupled architecture.

The difficulties with monolithic traditional CMS

To understand the need to move away from a traditional CMS, we first need to understand what it is. A traditional CMS, known in the likes of WordPress and Joomla!, can be considered a monolithic application. This means that the application and data are combined into a single solution. This makes it less scalable and limited to the functionality that is inherent to the solution. There are add-ons possible in the form of extensions and plugins, but these are simply put on top of the solution. In current times, where customers are interacting with businesses across channels, it is important to be able to provide the same experience across channels: omnichannel.

What makes a headless standout

If you want to be able to provide content across channels, you need to have a headless CMS at your disposal. Such a CMS allows you to provide content through an API to lots of different channels. For example, you can provide the same content to applications, websites, and third parties (e.g., marketplaces such as Amazon). The basic mark-up of the content is provided in the CMS whereas the actual layout happens in the respective applications. Hereby the content is shown readable and well marked-up across the channels.

Headless Vue CMS

A good example is a Vue CMS, allowing you to make use of the Javascript Vue library to create the respective website of the application. The CMS will then provide the content needed in the front-end, making the life of developers easier and the content delivery faster.

Plug-and-play with channels

As the CMS is based on API connections, you can easily plug and play with different channels and systems. This does not only help you to address customer needs, but also allows you to connect with other systems within your organization.

Rapid personalization

For customers, having a personalized experience is important. For example, you would like to have personal recommendations based on the products and content that you are interested in. A CMS can provide this, combined with other functionalities such as A/B testing on your target audience, notifications, and localization.

Moving headless CMS to the next level

A good example of a headless CMS provider is Prepr.io. This is a solution provider that looks beyond the ‘usual suspect’ functionality of a CMS and aims for more personalization. This is established through the use of a recommender engine, A/B testing, and personalized notifications to users.