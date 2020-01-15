PEERLESS performances of singing, dancing, stand-up comedy and instrumentals were greeted with rapturous applause as students stepped into the spotlight for an annual contest.

Talented performers from The King’s Academy, Coulby Newham, proved their school has talent as they competed for honours in front of an audience of Year 7s and a panel of judges.

Harpist Laura Edmonds kicked off proceedings with her haunting rendition of Beauty and the Beastbefore Lucy Jo Rowntree captivated the audience singing Lost Boys.

Duet Lucie Hindshaw and Sophie Webber picked up the beat singing the Fight Songbefore Lilly Brady and Daisy Turner mesmerised the crowds singing and dancing to The Climb.

Daniel Yellow and Aaron Jackson had Year 7s in stitches with a hilarious comedy routine featuring the Old Gadgers, before Ash Prior reduced some staff to tears with an emotional rendition of Girl on Fire.

Cameron Foster crooned his way to success with a cappella version of Vincentbefore Layla Robinson and Amy Percival belted out a Mumford and Sons classic.

Lauren Wilson took the audience across the Pond with a brilliant rendition of New Yorkwhile cheeky chappy Elijah Jackson had them beaming with delight with his song Little People.

Infectious comedian Abbie Clark had her audience rolling in the aisles before a Roman House dance troupe staged a bizarre dance-off pitting street artists with a band of Irish-dancing leprechauns.

Pianist Cody Brown tickled the ivories in spectacular fashion to the delights of the crowd before Katie Marshall and Kayley Taylor rapt the audience with an enthralling performance of Llomilo.

Proceedings were brought to a riotous conclusion with an enthusiastic rendition of the Spice Girls’ Wannabe by the Christmas Crackers.

Head of drama and chief judge Eddie Jones said: “I have been a judge of this contest for many years but this has been the highest standard yet and the variety has been fantastic.

“It takes a lot of courage for young people to take to the stage and it is especially rewarding to see them enjoy performing as much as the audience loved watching them.”