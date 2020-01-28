Tarkett, a global flooring manufacturer with a specialist sports division, and DYNAMIK Sport, a leading UK supplier and installer of indoor sports flooring within the UK, have collaborated and signed as the Official Flooring Partners to the British Basketball League (BBL) becoming one of the latest companies to join the ever-increasing number of partners investing in the development of the British Basketball League and basketball facilities throughout the UK.

Tarkett, Europe’s largest flooring manufacture with over 12,000 employees and a turnover of over 3 billion euros per year, is joining forces with DYNAMIK to provide the British Basketball League with three rollout basketball courts as part of a five-year partnership. The courts are to be installed in the arenas of BBL clubs based in Sheffield, London (Copper Box) and Plymouth. Both companies will also be working with the BBL on a range of initiatives to increase participation in the sport of basketball in the UK.

Elizabeth Butcher, Tarkett UK Sports Marketing Manager, comments:

“This is a wonderful time for basketball in the UK, with participation levels growing exponentially, and we couldn’t be prouder to Partner with the BBL. With a speciality in sports flooring solutions and an unrivalled global manufacturing capacity, Tarkett works in collaboration with DYNAMIK to offer the Complete Sports Flooring solution. Being associated with the BBL, who are known for their exceptional professionalism alongside grassroots initiatives with UK schools, reinforces our own company values and we look forward to working together over the next five years to increase participation numbers even further.”

Craig Jack, commercial director of DYNAMIK Sport stated:

“We are extremely proud, as a British company, to be partnering the BBL at such an exciting time for the sport; a League, that some would describe as having the most potential anywhere in the world.

“DYNAMIK through its collaboration with Tarkett are able to provide BBL clubs and the wider Basketball community with trusted advice on sports or gym flooring, timber court maintenance, line marking or finishing touches like court logos, painted court designs or simply the replacement or repair of an existing sports hall playing surface.

“Team DYNAMIK pride ourselves on providing a true one-stop shop in flooring design, supply, installation and aftercare. Combine this with the manufacturing capacity of Tarkett, the BBL has a partnership of real value that will deliver to the clubs and those committed to improving sports facilities and the sport of basketball throughout the UK.”

Bob Hope, commercial director, British Basketball League, said: