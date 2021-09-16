Six teachers are back in the classroom after giving up part of their summer holiday to hike the length of Hadrian’s Wall to support charities chosen by two pupils with brain tumours.

The staff from Bede Academy, in Blyth, have already raised more than £4,000 and are hoping to increase the amount having completed the four-day walk.

Their inspiration was Year 7 student Ryan and Connor, who is Year 9, both of whom are undergoing treatment for brain tumours.

The staff started the expedition, which was organised by assistant vice principal Sam Read, on the west coast at Bowness-on-Solway, Cumbria, walking the 84 miles to Wallsend to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research and Children’s Cancer Charities, causes identified by the boys.

The walkers were head of science Helen Edge, head of art and engineering Paul Birdsall, English teachers Lisa Broadway and Jonny Clarkson and assistant vice principals Andrew Gendler-Watson and Paddy Smith.

They stayed at a bunkhouse, a youth hostel and a pub en route to Tyneside, splitting the walk into two 26-mile stretches, 17 miles and a final day 16-mile hike.

Mr Smith said: “It sounds like a challenge, but it was nothing compared to the challenge faced this year by two of our Bede family, Ryan and Connor. Our inspiration for the walk was the strength, courage and determination of these two young men.”

To date they have raised in excess of £3,800 which includes donations to their charity fundraising page online and ticket sales for the end of walk party held at Morpeth Hockey Club.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bedewall/1