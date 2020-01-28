BBL Trophy, Quarter Final

Worthing Thunder 81-94 Team Solent Kestrels (23-22, 42-50, 57-70)

(Thunder – Hildreth 19, Owumi 18, Ward 15; Kestrels – Smith 21, Charles 18, Lashley 13)

Team Solent Kestrels became the first ever National Basketball League Division One team to make it through to the BBL Trophy Semi-Finals after beating Worthing Thunder in a close scoring south coast derby clash.

The Kestrels unbeaten reign continued Saturday night as they advanced to the Semis following an 81-94 win over Worthing Thunder.

Ian Smith led his team to an important win by racking up 21 points himself backed by joint lead scorers, Travis Charles and Jonathan Lashley who combined for an additional 31 points.

Worthing showed tremendous heart and determination throughout the contest, and at times looked to be making a potential comeback, but the Kestrels managed to hold off the home-side, long enough to punch their Semi-Final ticket.