Seriös Group, the North East-based data analytics and testing specialist, has formed a strategic partnership with software house Boxmodel to expand its capabilities and offering to its growing client base.

Boxmodel will offer specialist software development services to compliment Seriös Group’s data analytics and testing capabilities, enabling a more comprehensive digital offering.

The two Newcastle-based businesses were introduced by well-known business advisor Neil Stephenson, who previously ran Onyx Group and is now a non-executive director of Seriös Group and acts as an advisor to Boxmodel owner Alan Easton.

Founded in 2009, Boxmodel provides an end-to-end software service delivered by a team of 30 problem-solving specialists with expertise in areas such as physics and mathematics, which has been honed to support technology development.

It provides a range of services from bespoke software and web apps to smart phone apps, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and Virtual Reality (VR) training.

Seriös Group is a boutique business specialising in the delivery of professional services across multiple industry sectors, focusing on business intelligence, data analytics, testing and quality assurance.

This new partnership is part of the continued growth of the business, which, in 2021 exceeded growth expectations and has seen its workforce increase to 21 along with opening a new office in Dean Street, Newcastle.

Lee Rorison, CEO of Seriös Group, said: “This is an important partnership for our business, which will help us deliver upon client requirements. We are often asked for software services alongside our data analytics and testing solutions, and it was important to find a creative and credible partner, which we have found in Boxmodel.

“The introduction from Neil Stephenson demonstrates the value of having a well-connected non-executive director in the business who can help us grow through an outstanding network and sector knowledge.”

Alan Easton, founder and managing director of Boxmodel, said: “We are really pleased to have established this relationship, which will benefit both businesses. As a provider of bespoke software for more than a decade we are well placed to support Seriös Group’s clients, while at the same time we will be able to build its data and testing service capabilities into our offering to customers.”

Neil Stephenson said: “The North East has a vibrant and dynamic digital and tech sector with both emerging and established businesses that can benefit from forming alliances to broaden their services and market penetration.

“Seriös Group is an exciting young business, which has quickly gained traction with a number of blue-chip clients while Boxmodel has become an established and creative software house working with a strong portfolio of respected businesses. This new partnership will enhance the capabilities of both businesses and create mutually beneficial opportunities.”