TeesAMP, the landmark £55m advanced manufacturing Business Park adjacent to Riverside Park industrial development on the banks of the River Tees, has welcomed its latest occupants, Durata.

The company, which employs 20 people, specialises in critical power infrastructure for data-led industries such as banks, hospitals and government sites. It took up residence in its new 3,000sq ft industrial space, after following the TeesAMP development from its inception in 2018.

TeesAMP was developed by Middlesbrough-based Chaloner Group, in partnership with Middlesbrough Council and Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) in order to attract innovative companies to the area, resulting in more job opportunities created for the Tees Valley.

Featuring high quality, high specification buildings over 180,000sq ft, it has become a focal point for innovation and advanced engineering in the Tees Valley, and plans to continue its growth in the development of Phase 2, which will cover an additional 100,000sq ft.

Durata, which operates throughout the UK and Europe as well as the Middle East, is aiming to grow its presence in the Tees Valley and the wider North East region and grow its Teesside business links by developing relationships with technology focused businesses in the area.

Already well established in the south of England, Durata are preferred suppliers to high profile organisations providing world-leading energy technologies and real-time automation services into integrated solutions for data centres, infrastructure and industries.

Geoff Hogg, Chief Executive of Chaloner Group, said: “We are exceptionally proud to welcome the Durata team to their new office on the TeesAMP development. We are confident that this will give them the opportunity to further expand into the Tees Valley area and the wider Northern region.

“The interest in the TeesAMP development from the technology and manufacturing sectors has been considerable, and we are looking forward to planning and seeing work begin on Phase Two soon.”

John McGee, Managing Director of Durata, said: “Our move to the prestigious TeesAMP development has been part of our strategic plans for the last two years, and we are proud that we are able to grow our presence in our home town of Middlesbrough.

“TeesAMP gives us the opportunity to attract new clients in and around Tees Valley, and our focus is very much on the innovative companies, and industry-leading cluster of technology based businesses that are right here on our doorstep.”

Councillor Ashley Waters, Executive Member for Regeneration at Middlesbrough Council, said: “TeesAMP is a hugely significant project for Middlesbrough and the wider Tees Valley, and we’re thrilled that it is already attracting businesses and creating job opportunities for local people.

“It’s great to see Durata scaling up its operations within Middlesbrough’s thriving digital and technology sectors. I wish them all the best in their new home at TeesAMP.”