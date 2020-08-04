The Bannatyne Health Club Ingleby Barwick has appointed a new general manager to oversee operations at the club.

Matthew Lovell, 35, joined the club as it prepared for reopening on 25 July for the first time since the UK went into lockdown.

Matthew’s career has been centred around the hospitality sector and he has worked for The Bannatyne Group since 2013. He began his Bannatyne career at the Coulby Newham health club as an administrator, then progressed to general manager. He then moved to the Chester-Le-Street club to become its general manager. In July 2020, Matthew made the move to the Ingleby Barwick club in time for reopening for the first time since lockdown.

Originally from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, Matthew is a fitness fanatic and enjoys working out frequently to maintain his fitness. When he is not at work, Matthew enjoys spending time with his family and exploring the outdoors.

Matthew said: “I have been made to feel so welcome by everyone here at the Ingleby Barwick health club. My experience from Coulby Newham and Chester-Le-Street is that the staff and members are like one big family, and it is lovely to see that Ingleby is exactly the same.

“I’m excited to learn more about the spa side of the business too. Following the significant investment in the club in 2018, the facilities here are some of the best and I’m proud to manage such a fantastic club.”