Teesside Park has announced that its popular giant giving box, originally installed for Christmas, will now be a permanent feature at the centre in a bid to help raise even more funds for its charity partner, Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice.

Located inside the management suite between Sports Direct and Hays Travel, visitors can use contactless payment to easily donate £3, £5 and £10 to the charity.

Zoë’s Place Baby Hospice was founded in 1995 after Chairman of Trustees, Professor Jack Scarisbrick, identified that families with children suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions were desperately in need of specialist facilities, especially during their early years.

In response, Zoë’s Place – the UK’s only baby-specific hospice – was born. They provide free-of-charge respite, palliative and end-of-life care to babies and infants aged 0-5 years suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions as well as critical support for families and siblings.

The Middlesbrough hospice provides a caring, safe and home-away-from-home environment for affected families.

The giving box at Teesside Park has helped to raise £1500 for the hospice for far.

Catherine Furlong, centre director at Teesside Park, said: “Our community really got behind the giving box at Christmas, and so we’re thrilled to announce that shoppers are able to continue supporting Zoë’s Place quickly and safely when they come to visit.

“Donations are vital in ensuring the team at Zoë’s Place can continue to help babies, children and their families in desperate need of specialist support services, and so we’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our visitors for their support.”

Teesside Park welcomed back visitors last week as it reopened its non-essential stores. The centre continues to have extra social distancing measures and hand sanitizing stations in place to help everyone enjoy a safe shopping experience.