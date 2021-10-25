Teesside Park is recognising one of its longest-serving colleagues, Jane West, by giving her a permanent spot and naming an area of the centre after her.

In the same month that Teesside Park marks its 30th anniversary, the centre is officially naming the promenade area between Greggs and the new Market Cross Jewellers as ‘West Way’, as a thank you to Jane who has worked as part of its team since the opening.

Jane, who is now the centre’s operations manager after originally joining as a receptionist in 1991, has marked her three decades of service with the unveiling of the new street-signs this week.

Jane West, operations manager at Teesside Park, said: “I can’t quite believe that I have a street named after me! I feel very honoured to be recognised but also to have experienced so much over the past three decades.

“From the redevelopment of the centre, to the opening of many stores and welcoming new team members, I’ve seen so much change in 30 years. But what makes Teesside Park special has remained the same – great shops and a fabulous community feel!

“People always ask me the secret to my long service and I’d say the key is diversity – no one day is ever the same. Thank you so much to my colleagues for this kind gesture, I can’t wait for what the next decade has in store!”

Catherine Furlong, centre director at Teesside Park, said: “Jane is such a valued member of the team who has been here since day one. She’s given so much of herself to her role so we thought it would only be fitting to celebrate her 30 years of service by giving a piece of Teesside Park back to her.

“Now members of the public will be able to shop the new ‘West Way’. It’s a small gesture but one we hope will show Jane just how thankful we are.”

In addition to the unveiling of ‘West Way’, Teesside Park is also be celebrating its 30th anniversary by showcasing artwork of local landmarks created by pupils from Harewood Primary School in Thornaby and Whinstone Primary School in Ingleby Barwick. Shoppers will be able to view more than 100 drawings based on the students’ favourite places in and around the centre when they go on display from Wednesday 27th.

For more information or to see what’s on at Teesside Park, visit www.teessideshopping.co.uk