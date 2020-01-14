Casino world is one of the most exciting fields full of stories, upcoming gamblers, heroes, legends, heroines, and tales of successful people who stumbled into their luck. Some had just played the casinos for days, months, and even years, and the result was winning the jackpot.

In the United Kingdom, there has been a series of the history of the guys who made great wins. Such wins have kept most gambling enthusiasts motivated hence the high spirit of playing.

Perhaps, online casinos jackpots are one of the most significant rewards in our millennial age. With such vast amounts of money, your life will be fully transformed. The beauty with the UK casinos is that they exercise high integrity levels, having been licensed by the gambling regulatory authorities in the land.

In this article, we will take you through the most significant jackpots that have been won in the UK casinos. Although people view video slots and the entire casino field as a scam, well, these guys that made great wins are proof that this thing is real. Here are the top 10 biggest jackpots ever won in the UK:

1. A Jackpot of 13.2 Million Euros

On the afternoon of 6th October, in 2015, the entire world changed for one British serviceman known as Jonathon Heywood. Jon from Crewe, Lancashire, happened to be the lucky guy of 13.2 million Euros jackpot. But how did it happen? Was Jon prepared to win such a huge amount?

Jonathon Heywood decided to pass the time and have fun by throwing some spins at the Mega Moolah video slot after depositing only 30 euros into his Betway account. Within 10 minutes of getting 25 spins, his life had been transformed and became a millionaire out of 30 euros.

He used the money to nurse his ailing dad, make some investments, and of course, bought a nice car, Bentley Continental GT, for himself.

2. A Jackpot of 7.9 million Euros

Somewhere in the United Kingdom, there was yet another winner of jackpot going by the handle D.P. This lady won her jackpot using a mobile device, which made the win to be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

She was playing Mega Moolah using Zodiac Casino when she stumbled into her luck. There is no much information about D.P., the winner of 7,968,311 Euros jackpot.

3. A Jackpot of 6.2 million Euros

Another jackpot win that the UK is proud of is the win of Wellzyc, who won 6,235,372 million Euros. This winner was playing Mega Fortune using BGO online casino when he came into this mega win. Not much information about what happened to this winner after getting the jackpot.

4. A Jackpot of 6.3 million Euros

In 2017, there emerged another jackpot winner in the UK who got huge wins although he was a newbie. That means that you can still get your jackpot as a newbie, just be focused and dedicated in your game.

Neil from Aberdeen, as known with his only name, only deposited 30 Euros in his Casumo account, which he had opened newly. He used 4 Euros on Hall of Gods jackpot slot, and the unexpected happened. He won 6.3 million Euros.

5. A Jackpot win of 6.2 million Euros

Another excellent jackpot win was registered in 2016 when a BGO player won over 6.2 million Euros. Surprisingly, this player used a stake of only 1.25 Euros. Opposed to what many think that it is only Mega Moolah that can give you good money, this player was spinning on Mega Fortune jackpot machine when he got his jackpot.

6. A Jackpot of 3.6 million Euros

This was another mega win in 2015 when a player, who was not consistent in his playing, got 3.6 million Euros just by using 10 Euros stake. The player won from the Mega Fortune at BGO.

7. A jackpot of 2.7 Million Euros

Recently on November 8th, 2019, it was a great day for a Mega Moolah player who walked out with a mega jackpot of 2, 772, 916 million euros. This player, who chose to remain anonymous, used a bet of only 6.25 euros to clinch his win.

8. A jackpot of 2.7 million Euros

It is incredible how one can be a millionaire after spending less than 10 euros as their stake. An astonishing example is Susan, who won the Net Ent Mega Fortune Dream grand jackpot of 2.7 million Euros after spending only 3 Euros.

9. A jackpot of 259,937 thousand Euros

This considerable win was registered at Casumo Casino after Sadia got this great win. She had just signed with Casumo for months before hitting this huge win. She only used 4 euros as her stake to win the jackpot.

10. A jackpot of 52,032 thousand Euros

One lucky winner from Liverpool surprised many after using only 0.40 euros playing Tania. Although Tania, Wild Wild Chest, is a low volatile slot, this player got her good money using small amounts.

Conclusion

As you can see from the above jackpot wins, you don’t have to be a professional to win from these casinos. Besides, you don’t have to use much money as your betting stake or become addicted to gambling to grab these jackpots. You can be on the list too, keep trying.