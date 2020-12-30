So, does it have heritage, style, performance and total emissions free capability? Of course, it does – it’s the latest model in the rebirth of AC Cars. The AC Cobra Series 4–electric or: ‘The AC Superblower updated for the new world’.

The true close relation to this exciting new supercar, the AC Cobra Series 4 – electric, is none other than the much-loved AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV, the launch of which was a famous steppingstone on AC’s road to recovery and revival. The new emissions-free model will feature one of strongest specification/performance combinations of any AC model’s heritage or on the road speed.

AC has introduced a power system for a new age thanks to the services of its new Derby-based technical partner Falcon Electric (https://falconelectric.co.uk/). Falcon’s proud description of itself more than hints at its pedigree and ambition: “We are a hard-core technology company with the mission to make electric vehicles exciting. Passion and emotion drive us, electricity and innovation drive our vehicles”.

Key points from the outline data sheet issued earlier today tell a story of growing affection for this remarkable car: 460 kw power, 1,000 NM torque, 54 kwh battery pack, 0-62 mph in a quick 3.8 seconds, 200 miles range and a gross weight of less than 1,190 kg. This light weighting process – an attribute applied by virtually every car maker in the world – has enormous power.

“The march of the outstandingly efficient electric AC Cobras is gathering pace now”, said Alan Lubinsky, the man whose vision, drive and energy have sustained AC Cars for almost a quarter of a Century.

Said Alan Lubinsky: “Eliminating excess weight brings with it positive benefits for the car’s owner. Lower overall weight reduces energy consumption, allowing the batteries to deliver a longer range and the ability to drive the car to AC’s traditional high standards for speed and acceleration which the marque has achieved over many years”.

Reservations for production cars are now being taken on the AC Cars Website, info@accars.eu, and first customer deliveries of the car are expected in summer of 2021.

The retail selling price for the AC Cobra Series 4–electric will be £168,000, plus any on the road charges.