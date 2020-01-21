The Air Max 90 City Pack celebrates the silhouette’s historic connection to the hardworking professionals who move their respective cities. Each pair in the pack incorporates a recrafted upper and features tongue, lace tip, sockliner and mudguard logo details representative of the following cities and their respective profession:

Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY)

Celebrating the firefighters of New York City, this take on the Air Max 90 incorporates a reflective Swoosh inspired by a key part of their uniform. The custom heel emblem with screwed down hardware and “90” are a focal point and a nod to old firefighter helmets.

Parisian Bakers

Bakers take center stage in this Air Max 90 edit, with an all-over white textile shoe to represent the profession’s uniform. The shoe also employs a wheat graphic sockliner with a “Baked Fresh Daily” logo to represent the profession’s signage.

London’s Postmen and Postwomen

Highlighting the postmen and postwomen of London, this take on the Air Max 90 features a round tongue emblem resembling a stamp with Nike’s co-founder Bill Bowerman, while the upper material of the shoe was inspired by the profession’s jacket.

Tokyo’s Construction Workers

The Air Max 90’s Tokyo edition honors construction workers. The special tongue is a nod to street signs around construction sites, while the printed sockliner’s image overlooks Japan’s cityscape.

Shanghai Delivery Service Workers

Lauding Shanghai’s delivery service workers, this city take on the Air Max 90 is inspired by the top two food delivery services in Shanghai, complete with a receipt tongue tab and a five-star mud guard underlay for a five-star review.

The Air Max 90 City Pack releases as a member-exclusive on the Nike App and in select Nike doors in each key city January 30.