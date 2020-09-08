Dacia redefines the “essential car” to meet customer’s expectations

New, more assertive and modern styling

Join us online on September 29th, 2020 to discover the new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan in detail

Dacia unveils the All-New Sandero, All-New Sandero Stepway and All-New Logan, third generation models with completely new, reinvented designs. Following in the footsteps of their illustrious predecessors, the three new models offer increased style, equipment and versatility whilst retaining the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability.

From a single model to a comprehensive, diversified range with 6.5 million customers, Dacia has transformed the automotive sector since 2005 to the present day. Sandero has become the emblematic model and since 2017 it has been the best-selling car in Europe.

Contemporary and dynamic design

With its shoulders and marked wheel arches, the All-New Sandero exudes a strong personality and an impression of robustness. However, the overall design is more streamline, thanks to a more sloping windshield, a lower roofline, a flowing roofline and a radio antenna placed at the end of the roof. Despite unchanged ground clearance, the All-New Sandero feels lower and more grounded, thanks in part to wider tracks and flush-mounted wheels.

With its raised ground clearance, the All-New Sandero Stepway is the versatile crossover in the Dacia range. The All-New Sandero Stepway’s is immediately recogniable at the front by a specific, ribbed and more domed hood, the chrome Stepway logo under the grille and curved fenders above the fog lights.

Completely redesigned, the silhouette of the All-New Logan is more dynamic and slightly elongated. The flowing roofline, the radio antenna placed at the end of the roof and a slight reduction in side glass surfaces help to boost the overall line. The Y-shaped light signature, flush-fitting wheels and the more qualitative design of certain elements such as the door handles are identical attributes to those of the All-New Sandero.

A new light signature

The front and rear optics inaugurate Dacia’s new Y-shaped light signature. Thanks to this lighting, this third generation has a strong identity. A horizontal line joins the two headlamps at the front and rear and extends into their respective lighting lines, helping to visually broaden the models.

A new generation of icons with the undiminished promise of being ever smarter, ever more accessible and ever more Dacia.

Join us online on September 29th, 2020 to learn all about All-New Sandero, All-New Sandero Stepway and All-New Logan.