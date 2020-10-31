Originating from the Himalayan mountains, Himalayan salt, also known as Himalayan crystals or Himalayan pink salt, has a reputation of being the purest salt on earth. It dates millions of years back to when the ancient seas evaporated, leaving behind the condensed salt. Its unmatched purity is believed to top those of all organic sea salts, and that makes it the most effective in a myriad of health practices. Here are a few ways in which you can use Himalayan salt to heal your body, mind, and soul.

Nutritional Benefits

You might be surprised at the idea of eating in ingesting this pink salt. Isn’t salt bad for health? The truth is, too much table salt is bad for our health, yes. That’s not the case with Himalayan salt, though. This salt is 85% sodium chloride (table salt), but it contains more than 80 other minerals beneficial to our health. It’s enough to realize that it’s magnesium, calcium, potassium, iron, and iodine content of minerals can go a long way in restoring electrolytes levels to their normal ranges. These minerals also aid in maintaining a good balance in our internal environment through regulating water levels, balancing pH, and aiding our bodies in absorbing the nutrients we eat. So the next time you feel like adding processed salt to your food, you won’t regret using Himalayan salt instead.

Enhancing Cardiopulmonary Health

Ingesting the salt isn’t the only way to benefit from its healing powers. You might have come across multiple spas promoting their magical Himalayan salt saunas, which is something that you must add to your bucket list. The reason why Himalayan salt saunas are especially beneficial is explained by the health experts on Neosauna.com, where they point out how staying in a room full of salt-rich air can provide various cardiac and respiratory benefits. Not only do you get a great relaxing session where the heat seeps into your muscles and relieves the tension, but the salt also promotes good circulation. Various respiratory diseases can also be treated using Himalayan salt therapy, whether by sitting in a sauna or through nasal-cleansing using a respirator.

Flushing Out Toxins

Another way to use Himalayan salt is to soak your feet in a saturated water solution. To do that, you’ll fill a jug with water and add enough Himalayan salt to be dissolved in the water. After leaving it for a night, you can make sure the water is saturated by finding some salt remnants settling at the bottom. You can take a teaspoon of this solution (using freshwater instead of tap water) and ingest it in a cup of water each morning to reap the same benefits. What exactly will that do to your health? It’s an amazing way to flush toxins out of your body and relax after a long day of work.

Moisturizing Effects

Himalayan salt can also do wonders for your skin. You’ll find various recipes where you can add Himalayan salt to a face mask or a body scrub to effectively refresh and moisturize your skin. Alternatively, you can add the salt to your bath and soak in your tub to reap the same benefits. Himalayan salt has remarkable dermal absorption properties, aiding in fighting acne, preventing scarring, and keeping the skin soft and smooth.

Soothing Sore Throat

Woke up with a sore throat? Don’t let it get the best of you and treat it first thing in the morning by gargling Himalayan saltwater. You may not instantly feel better, but give it a couple of days and your sore throat will be good as new. That’s thanks to its antimicrobial properties that make it a great agent in killing bacteria, in addition to its ability in reducing mucus and relieving pain.

Additional Healing Powers

Himalayan salt is used in so many ways. Although scientific evidence is lacking in some areas, many people believe in the healing powers of Himalayan salt. It’s been noticed to balance hormone and blood sugar levels and aid in digestion. Some also believe it has positive effects on the aura of our spirits, thus using it in the form of lamps or salt decorations.

As it is the case with any medical advice, be sure to consult with your primary care physician before adding Himalayan salt to your diet. Aside from that, you can reap its benefits in a myriad of other ways. Whether you choose to breathe it, soak in it, use it as a facial scrub, or decorate your house with different forms of it, you’ll surely be able to benefit from its magnificent healing abilities.